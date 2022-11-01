GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

MSI traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $244.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,609. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

