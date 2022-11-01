GDS Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
