GDS Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.