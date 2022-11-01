GDS Wealth Management Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NYSE:V traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.70. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

