GDS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.11. 16,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

