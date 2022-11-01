GDS Wealth Management Has $10.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 580.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 12,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

