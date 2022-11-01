GDS Wealth Management Has $430,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $49,961,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 208,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

