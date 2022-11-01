GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 196,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

