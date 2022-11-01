Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.