Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

