Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 410.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

