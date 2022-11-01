General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

