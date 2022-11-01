General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

General Electric stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

