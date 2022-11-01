Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 254.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 1,606,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.