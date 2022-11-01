GeniuX Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and $230,501.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,504.69 or 0.31652528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012362 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

