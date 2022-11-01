George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires 8,223 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $136,679,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,821,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 41,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $247.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

