George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

