GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.7 %

GOVX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,095. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 132.24% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.