Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,371. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 74,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

