Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Trading Up 1.1 %

GET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 30,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

