Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 6.04 and last traded at 6.04. 17,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 880,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.80.

GETY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.46.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

