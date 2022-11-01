Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

