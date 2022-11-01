Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.4 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,214. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after buying an additional 697,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,554,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,167,000 after buying an additional 283,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

