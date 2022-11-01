Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

