Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.