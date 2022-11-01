Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,669,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

