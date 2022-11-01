Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

