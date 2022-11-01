Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dover were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.