Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kroger were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
KR stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
