Glassman Wealth Services Has $77,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 507.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.