Glassman Wealth Services Has $98,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Mills were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

