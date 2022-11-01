Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10,133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

