Glassman Wealth Services Invests $58,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $162.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40.

