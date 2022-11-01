Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 371 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $247,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.