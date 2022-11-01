Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2,323.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.