Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 597.69 ($7.22).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.04) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 487.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.02. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £64.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.71.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.