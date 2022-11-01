Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Short Interest Update

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGMC remained flat at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,140. Glenfarne Merger has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.