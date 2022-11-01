Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

