Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Position Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Global-e Online worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

