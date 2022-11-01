Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.