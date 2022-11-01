Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie Sells 3,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GL traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,194. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

