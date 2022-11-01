Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,299. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

