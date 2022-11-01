Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of GT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,741. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 774,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $9,955,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
