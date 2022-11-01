Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 99,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,068,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

