GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 18th

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %

GrandSouth Bancorporation stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts predict that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

