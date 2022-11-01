Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 519,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock remained flat at $83.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,472. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

