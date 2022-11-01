Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $476,000 Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,407. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

