Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $604,000 Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,015 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conformis were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

