Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.75 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Autohome accounts for 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Autohome as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 10.8 %

Autohome stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.