Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,702,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JD opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About JD.com

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.