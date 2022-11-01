Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,145 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of AXT worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.09.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

