Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 535,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 465,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.